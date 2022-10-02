SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $37.56 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $133.69 million and $37.56 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,206.29 or 1.00027420 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081866 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

