Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $218.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $209.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $209.59 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average is $246.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

