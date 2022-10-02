suterusu (SUTER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.58 Million

suterusu (SUTER) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, suterusu has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $729,616.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

suterusu Profile

suterusu’s launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

