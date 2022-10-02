Sylo Market Capitalization Tops $6.81 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Sylo has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sylo

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io.

Buying and Selling Sylo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

