Syscoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $108.54 million and $3.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,001.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00602431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00250824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047639 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 662,243,183 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

