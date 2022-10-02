Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to C$9.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNEYF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.36.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

