Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.13.

TDOC opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock worth $255,321. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

