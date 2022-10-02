Telos Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.24 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $62.90 million and $5.24 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telos has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00086692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00063961 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00031009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007660 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 281,521,682 coins. The official website for Telos is www.telos.net. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

