Telos Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $63.43 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064947 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00031329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007727 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 281,434,464 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is www.telos.net.

Telos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.