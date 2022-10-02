TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of TU stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.3% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

