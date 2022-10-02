Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.53 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.