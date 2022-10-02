Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 168 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions makes up about 2.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average of $130.92.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

