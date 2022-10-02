Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 6.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $388.19 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

