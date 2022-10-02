Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $96.08 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

