Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $232.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.13 and a 200 day moving average of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

