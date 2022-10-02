Texas Capital Bancshares’ (TCBI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $231.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

