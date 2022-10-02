The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,550,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 12,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
AES Price Performance
Shares of AES traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.60. 8,481,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AES Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
Institutional Trading of AES
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,509,000 after buying an additional 2,647,058 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in AES by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 101,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AES by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AES (AES)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.