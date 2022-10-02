The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,550,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 12,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.60. 8,481,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,509,000 after buying an additional 2,647,058 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in AES by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 101,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AES by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

