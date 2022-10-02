The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $363,921.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010767 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies launched on April 25th, 2021. The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Crypto Prophecies’ official website is www.thecryptoprophecies.com.

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

According to CryptoCompare, “The TCP token will be a fungible token using the ERC20 token standard. The TCP token powers the ecosystem and brings value to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the exchanges listed above.

