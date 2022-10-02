The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on 1COV. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

ETR:1COV opened at €29.54 ($30.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10. Covestro has a one year low of €28.51 ($29.09) and a one year high of €60.24 ($61.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

