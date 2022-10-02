The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hershey by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.47. 1,252,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $168.72 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,469 shares of company stock valued at $54,068,982. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

