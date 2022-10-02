The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Honest Stock Up 2.9 %

HNST traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 1,534,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.71. Honest has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Honest will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $62,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $62,846.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,581 shares of company stock worth $128,784. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

