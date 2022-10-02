TheStreet Lowers Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Stoneridge Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $463.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.27.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
See Also
