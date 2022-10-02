TheStreet Lowers Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $463.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

