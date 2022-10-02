TigerCash Market Capitalization Achieves $356,102.80 (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $356,102.80 and $1.11 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

