TNC Coin (TNC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.66 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $563,197.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet.As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

