TokenSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3,598.01 (TP)

TokenSwap (TP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. TokenSwap has a market capitalization of $3,598.01 and $17,306.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,259.14 or 1.00060698 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063398 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064578 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00081898 BTC.

TokenSwap Profile

TokenSwap (TP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

