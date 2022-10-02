Tokocrypto (TKO) Reaches Market Cap of $125.50 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001296 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $125.50 million and $3.41 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

