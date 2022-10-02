Toncoin Price Hits $1.36 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.78 billion and $19.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00007169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,977.47 or 1.00007117 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00064311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00082250 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @Tokamak_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

