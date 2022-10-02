TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0003

TOP (TOP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. TOP has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $100,918.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,014.29 or 0.99979716 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00064169 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00063932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00082244 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

