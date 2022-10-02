Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.83. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

