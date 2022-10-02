Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

TZOO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Travelzoo to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $55.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Travelzoo had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 535.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 516,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

