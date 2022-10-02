TrueFi Market Cap Hits $28.14 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. TrueFi has a total market cap of $28.14 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

