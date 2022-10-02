Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437,308 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Starbucks worth $227,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.26. 7,737,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,070. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

