Truist Financial Corp Buys 38,932 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.72% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $364,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $844,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

