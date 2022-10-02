Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $172,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,568,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,179. The company has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.