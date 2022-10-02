Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,034 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $125,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.24. The company has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

