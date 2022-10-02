Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,953 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,953 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Danaher worth $191,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 48.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,163. The firm has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

