Truist Financial Corp Sells 24,069 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,069 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $259,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,348,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.47. 8,431,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

