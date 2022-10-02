Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

