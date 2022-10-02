Truist Financial Trims Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Target Price to $62.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.67.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.2 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

