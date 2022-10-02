Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 7,799 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FOX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

