Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 52 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.02. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

