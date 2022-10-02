Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

CB stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,395. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average is $199.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

