Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $4 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,585,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

