Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,049,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.98. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

