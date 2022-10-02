Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.54. 2,823,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.11 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.60. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.