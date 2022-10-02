Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Altria Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,121,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,271,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

