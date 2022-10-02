Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 3,600 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,023,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

