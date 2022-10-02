Trust Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

