Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 2.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.9 %
TSCO opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average of $201.73. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.