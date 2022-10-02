Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 2.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average of $201.73. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

