Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $9,714,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,603,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 432,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.